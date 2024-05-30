Civic body rolls out monsoon action plan

New Delhi: The MCD prepared a comprehensive monsoon action plan to combat the issue of waterlogging. The action plan focused on certain key areas such as

the timely destining of drains, the creation of control rooms, the constitution of zonal teams to monitor waterlogging incidents and outlining the

status of permanent and temporary pumps.

The MCD has completed 70 percent of the distilling to meet its target and aims to finish the first phase of the distilling work by June 15. The distilling work has majorly been outsourced.

The control room at the central level and the control rooms at the zonal levels will remain operational through the monsoon season. All 12 zonal heads including DCs have been briefed to remain alert during the season and take prompt action when needed. The teams at the zonal levels include the JE in charge, Nalla beldar and the Mate of the ward. The MCD has ensured that sufficient manpower shall remain stationed at the JE store to handle any situation that may arise, while also dealing with the water logging issue.

The total number of pumps is 72 and the total number of temporary pumps is 465. The MCD will ensure that staff is present at all permanent pumping stations for the duration of the season. They also mentioned that the maintenance and distilling of pumps will be carried out before the onset of the Monsoon season.