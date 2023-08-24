Civic body launches mobile app to Geotag properties in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched a mobile application to Geotag properties in Delhi for a more transparent and responsive property tax regime, and approximately 1,000 properties have been covered so far, the MCD announced.

The Property Tax Department of the Corporation held meetings with various stakeholders in the market, industry, hotels, schools, cinemas and other associations at the zonal and HQ levels to sensitise them about the relevance of the procedure and request all their officials to help in its smooth implementation.

“Geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers will provide a location-wise identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to the citizens.”, mentioned the statement from MCD, which explained that assigning a unique Latitude-Longitude to a property on a GIS map by selecting the current location against any UPIC will enable all properties to have a unique location identity.

The Corporation also requested the public to complete the process of geo-tagging of their individual properties as quickly as possible for the development of the city. While it is the taxpayers’ responsibility to geo-tag their properties, MCD officials will still visit non-residential properties like hotels, hospitals, schools, guest houses — Banquet halls, malls, godowns, showrooms, shops and other places.