Civic bodies step up measures as Delhi welcomes monsoon

New Delhi: With monsoon expected to arrive in Delhi by the end of this month, various agencies are putting last-minute touches to their plans to handle waterlogging in the city.



Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in the national capital on the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said as parts of the city were lashed by showers on Thursday, bringing Delhiites much-needed respite from heat.

The monsoon current could arrive in Delhi by the end of this week, bringing relief from the prevailing sultry conditions, private weather agency Skymet forecast on Wednesday.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up six control rooms equipped with over 160 pumps to ensure that Lutyens’ Delhi does not face waterlogging.

According to officials, CCTV cameras have already been installed at all the waterlogging hotspots in the area. The feed from these cameras will be monitored through the day at the Integrated Command Control Centre at Palika Kendra, they said.

The civic agency has identified five vulnerable points of water stagnation -- Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Purana Quila Road and Lodhi Estate -- on the basis of feedback from public and traffic police officers. “The drainage control rooms have been set up at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Connaught Place. These will be manned by senior officers and will function round the clock to address waterlogging complaints,” an official said.

“There are 99 permanent pumps for draining out water and 62 temporary pumps,” he added. Apart from the setting up of control rooms, the focus of the agency is also on desilting of drainage system, the official said, adding that it will be completed by June 30.

There are 14 drainage systems across the NDMC area and the length of transverse drainage line is 270.82 km.