Civic bodies get Rs 1,668 crore

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government has released Rs 1,668.41 crore as the second instalment of financial assistance for the fiscal year 2025–26 to the city’s local bodies. Urban Development minister Ashish Sood confirmed that the funds have been allocated to the three civic bodies

as follows, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Rs 1,641.13 crore, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Rs 16.18 crore, and Delhi Cantonment Board Rs 11.09 crore.

Sood emphasised that the allocation underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening local governance and ensuring timely financial support. He said, “This release enables local bodies to deliver essential public services effectively, improve infrastructure, sanitation, and other civic amenities for the residents of Delhi.”

The Urban Development Minister also highlighted that the first instalment of Rs 835 crore had already been disbursed in June 2025. He stressed that unlike previous administrations, which delayed fund releases affecting essential services, the current government under CM Rekha Gupta ensures timely financial support for all civic bodies.

Sood added that the financial assistance will not only accelerate developmental works across Delhi but also guarantee the timely payment of salaries to municipal employees. He further assured that the Delhi Government will continue to provide robust financial backing to local bodies, ensuring there is no shortage of funds for infrastructure, sanitation, or other development projects in the future. The move is part of the broader initiative under CM Rekha Gupta to strengthen governance, improve urban services, and ensure that all citizens have access to uninterrupted civic amenities.