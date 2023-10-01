Civic bodies, BJP leaders undertake cleanliness drive

New Delhi: Under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, Delhi’s civic bodies and BJP leaders gathered on the streets for a mass cleanliness drive ‘Ek Tarikh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ on Sunday.



Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena participated in the hour-long Shramdaan in Shahdara Drain 1 along with MLA Om Prakash Sharma, Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Ashish Kundra, Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti, Additional Commissioner, Sakshi Mittal and other MCD officials.

Activities were conducted in all 12 MCD zones, schools, hospitals and other establishments with participation from principals, teachers, sanitation workers, RWAs, MTAs and MTS employees.

The zones held multiple events like the cleanliness oath was administered and appreciation letters were distributed to the sanitation workers, RWAs, and MTAs. Jute bags were distributed and street plays were also organised.

New Delhi Municipal Council carried out different activities like Swachhata pledge, awareness rallies, cleaning and washing of footpaths, sweeping on roads, removal of green waste and other garbage from offices, roadsides, parks, residential complexes.

NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav flagged off a rally of school students, holding placards discouraging plastic waste, 3Rs, and importance of cleanliness from Mandir Marg. NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Council members

Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Vishakha Shailani were also seen on the city’s roads, contributing to the drive.

About 8,000 field staff, 3,000 office staff, 5,000 school students, 65 RWAs, 41 MTAs, 116 hotels, 103 parks, along with 65 NGOs worked for the Shramdaan at 365 different locations across the NDMC area.

Union minister Arjun Munda, BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, General Secretaries Vinod Tawde and Radha Mohan Das, senior organization leaders Shiv Prakash and Pavan Rana, LOP Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, MoS Meenakshi Lekhi, ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MPs Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Sahib Singh and

Hans Raj Hans, Pradesh officebearers, party MLAs, councillors along with District and Mandal officebearers also took part in the campaign across the city.