Civic authorities seized over 1,000 stray cows and other cattle, sealed 16 illegal dairies in February

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has seized over 1,000 stray cows and other cattle in this month so far and they, after being ear-tagged, have been sent to ‘gaushalas’, officials said on Thursday. The MCD has also sealed 16 illegal dairies since February 1 and 95 dairy owners have been prosecuted and fined, the civic body said in a statement. Taking cognisance of the menace of stray cattle on the streets of Delhi, which is a result of illegal dairies, the corporation is drawing up a comprehensive plan to come down heavily on such establishments, it said. In this direction, the MCD has issued a public notice warning those running illegal dairies in urbanised areas of strict action, the statement said. The MCD said stray cattle menace leads to traffic jams and poses serious threat to safety of people.

