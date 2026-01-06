Civic amenities, financial discipline discussed at MCD’s Budget meeting

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday held a key meeting to deliberate on the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025–26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026–27, with members offering a range of suggestions aimed at strengthening civic governance and public services.

During the meeting, committee members put forward proposals focusing on improving sanitation systems, upgrading civic amenities, developing basic infrastructure and expanding health and education services. Environmental protection and the need for maintaining financial discipline also figured prominently in the discussions, reflecting growing concern over sustainability and fiscal prudence in municipal functioning.

A significant portion of the deliberations centred on ways to augment the Corporation’s revenue without burdening citizens. Members discussed the optimum and effective utilisation of municipal assets such as schools, community halls and parks to enhance income while ensuring public access and welfare. Chairing the meeting, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the municipal budget was a crucial policy instrument for strengthening civic amenities and addressing the city’s future needs. She underlined that the budget-making process was participatory and inclusive, and that suggestions from all members cutting across ruling and opposition benches would be consolidated.

Sharma assured members that their recommendations would be duly incorporated while finalising the budget. “The Corporation’s objective is to maximise public welfare through the efficient use of limited resources,” she said, adding that special care would be taken to provide for development works without imposing any additional financial burden on the common citizen.

Officials said the discussions marked an important step towards shaping a balanced, people-centric municipal budget, as the MCD moves closer to finalising its financial roadmap for the coming year.