City’s polling booths welcome voters with posters, balloons

New Delhi: Polling booths across the city daubed themselves with colours and hung posters of celebrities bearing special messages to give voters an impression of a true festive spirit.

One such poster bore the image of Lata Mangeshkar, while several others depicted paralympians.

Pink, blue, and yellow balloons were glued to bring some colours to the walls of the polling booths, usually set up in government schools, inconspicuous with their grey, dun paint. A pink-themed polling booth in Badli Assembly constituency stood as a tribute to the women.

The booth was found with a poster bearing the slogan ‘Leading Women, Leading Nation,’ with images of Rani Lakshmibai, Lata Mangeshkar, astronaut Kalpana Chawla, and badminton star Saina Nehwal. Another polling booth in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri was seen decorated with blue and white balloons and posters celebrating the journeys of paralympians.

Several booths were decorated with rangolis, garlands, handmade umbrellas, and voting rights posters.

At Golf Links, a special booth was designed for the visually-impaired voters. The booth featured tactile representations of symbols of democracy, including the Constitution of India, the Indian map, the Parliament, the Election Commission’s colour code, and the National Emblem, all displayed in braille. The special booth had ballots printed in braille where 14 first-time voters cast their ballots. A booth in west Delhi brought a futuristic twist to the elections with voters there greeted by astronauts dressed in space suits. Models of Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan were showcased, while bioscopes and telescopes allowed voters to explore the planets.

Elderly voters were especially welcomed with roses and patkas (scarfs). Most polling booths were equipped with water filters, wheelchairs, and first-aid kits. Volunteers, NCC scouts and guides, were seen

assisting elderly and voters with disability.