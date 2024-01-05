City’s peak winter power demand hits all-time high amid cold spell

New Delhi: The cold spell underway in Delhi pushed the national Capital’s peak winter power demand to an all-time high of 5,559 MW on Friday, discom officials said.



According to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi’s peak winter power demand clocked 5,559 MW at 11.05 am.

The officials said the previous highest peak demand witnessed in Delhi during the winter was 5,526 MW on January 6, 2023.

A BSES spokesperson said BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) successfully met peak power demand of 2,379 MW and 1,136 MW, respectively, in their areas.

Up to 60 per cent of the maximum winter demand of more than 3,600 MW in BSES areas will be met by green power, he said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies power in North Delhi, met a peak demand of

1,735 MW, a company spokesperson said.

Parts of Delhi witnessed very dense to dense fog early on Friday while the

minimum temperature

settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Officials said an orange alert has been issued for Delhi for the day with shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions likely at a few places.

Discom officials said the surge in power demand was due to increased use of electricity for heating purposes.

BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability for its nearly 50 lakh consumers or around two crore residents during the winter months, said the company spokesperson.

Apart from long-term agreements with power plants, more than 2,000 MW of green power will play a significant role in ensuring reliable

supply to BSES consumers during the winter months, he said.

In case of any unforeseeable contingency, BSES discoms will buy short-term power from the exchange.

Adding to these efforts are the advanced load-forecasting statistical and modelling techniques, which are helping the discoms accurately forecast power demand, he added.