City’s new fellowship aims to turn youth into Heritage Ambassadors

New Delhi: In a move to strengthen cultural preservation and promote responsible tourism, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced the launch of the ‘Tourism and Heritage Fellowship Programme’. The new initiative aims to connect the youth with the city’s rich history while equipping them with professional experience in the tourism sector.

Under this programme, 40 fellows will be selected each year and awarded a monthly stipend of Rs.50,000. The one-year fellowship, implemented through the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), seeks to build institutional capacity in tourism by engaging young professionals in key government-led projects.

“The fellowship is a powerful medium for Delhi’s youth to connect directly with the government and become agents of change,” said CM Rekha Gupta. “This initiative reflects our commitment to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, where we nurture homegrown talent and reduce dependence on external consultants.”

The selected fellows will work across a range of areas including heritage walks, guided tours, tourism marketing, creation of digital and promotional content, and management of events and operations at key attractions like Delhi Haat and the Garden of Five Senses. They will also assist in tourist information centres, coordinate film shoots, and support MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) initiatives.

Applicants must be below 35 years of age and hold at least a graduate degree. Preference will be given to candidates with postgraduate qualifications in tourism and at least one year of formal work experience in the tourism or cultural sector. Proficiency in both Hindi and English, along with digital literacy, is also required.

CM emphasised that the programme is designed not only to celebrate Delhi’s cultural and historical wealth but also to help establish the city as a globally recognised tourism destination. “We want Delhi’s youth to take pride in their heritage and help bring it alive for the world to see,” she added.

Fellows who complete the program successfully will also receive an official certificate from the Delhi government, recognising their contribution.

The Tourism and Heritage Fellowship Programme is expected to serve as a bridge between the city’s rich past and its dynamic future, offering young citizens a meaningful role in shaping Delhi’s tourism narrative.