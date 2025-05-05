City’s max temp at 36 degrees C

New Delhi: The national Capital on Sunday recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches below the seasonal average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, 0.5 degrees below the season’s average. The relative humidity oscillated between 75 per cent and 41 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Monday, with maximum and minimum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, Delhi experienced one of its wettest days in May in recent history.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rainfall in just six hours from 2.30 am to 8.30 am on the day.