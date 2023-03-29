City's Covid cases climb to 300 for 1st time since August 31

Delhi’s COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 on Wednesday for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate climbed to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Two more Covid-related deaths were also reported, it said.

Delhi has reported 377 cases on August 31 along with two fatalities while the positivity rate was 2.58 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi logged 214 cases with a positivity rate of 11.82 per cent.

Delhi recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 7.45 per cent on Monday. The city logged 153 cases with a positivity rate of 9.13 per cent on Sunday and 139 cases with a positivity rate of 4.98 per cent on Saturday.

It saw 152 cases with a positivity rate of 6.66 per cent on Friday and 117 cases with a positivity rate of 4.95 per cent on Thursday. Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out. The data also showed that 2,160 Covid tests were conducted on Tuesday. m