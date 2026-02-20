City’s air turns poor again, AQI hits 208

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital slipped to the ‘poor’ category on Thursday evening, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 208, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI stood at 164 in the ‘satisfactory category on Thursday morning. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.0 degrees Celsius, which was 3.6 degrees above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was 11.4 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 0.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Relative humidity was recorded at 50 per cent at 5.30 pm. According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101

to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.