City’s air quality in Jan-Apr ‘best’ since 2016, barring 2020: CAQM

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality from January to April this year has been the best in the corresponding period since 2016, barring 2020 which saw a strict lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Sunday.



Delhi recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 109 microgram per cubic metre and an average PM10 concentration of 221 microgram per cubic metre from January to April, which is also the lowest in the corresponding period since 2016.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there have been 52 days from January to April when the air quality index (AQI) remained below 200.

In 2016, there were only eight such days.

The complete lockdown in 2020 resulted in a significant improvement in air quality. If the year 2020 is excluded, the first four months of 2023 have seen the cleanest air quality compared to previous years, the CAQM said in a statement.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The commission said the number of ‘poor’, ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ air quality days (during the corresponding period) have come down by 37.03 per cent — from 108 in 2016 to 68 in 2023.