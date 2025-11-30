City’s 1st tethered balloon rides draw strong turnout

New Delhi: A new aerial attraction has begun captivating residents and tourists in Delhi, as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) launched its first-ever public hot air balloon rides at Asita East near Sarai Kale Khan. The experience, which opened to visitors on Saturday, has drawn crowds of all ages, children, families, and senior citizens, many of whom were trying a balloon ride for the first time.

Among the early visitors was Suraj Kumar, who travelled from Agra specifically to take the ride. Many others reached the park well before opening time to ensure they secured a slot. The balloons, though tethered to the ground with heavy-duty ropes, soar between 100 and 150 feet, offering sweeping views of the Yamuna floodplain and Delhi’s landmarks. Riders on the inaugural day said the aerial perspective allowed them to take in expansive views of the river, Humayun’s Tomb, Sunder Nursery, and the Akshardham Temple.

A senior DDA official noted that the pilot phase at Asita East has begun on an encouraging note. “We’re starting with this location first, and Baansera will open for rides shortly. The initial turnout has been very positive, with interest coming not only from within Delhi but also from neighbouring cities,” the official said.

Each ride lasts about ten minutes and is priced at Rs.3,000 per person, inclusive of GST. Depending on the size of the basket, balloons can accommodate between three and five passengers, along with the pilot, or up to ten people in larger gondolas.

The service is currently available daily from 3:30pm to 7pm. Officials said the flight duration and number of sessions may be increased once the response stabilises.

The rides are kept securely anchored with four industrial-strength ropes to ensure maximum safety. Earlier in the week, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena presided over the trial run at Baansera Park, signaling the capital’s newest tourism venture.

With Asita East operational, DDA plans to expand hot air balloon rides to Baansera Park, Yamuna Sports Complex, and Commonwealth Games Village.