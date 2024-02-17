City witnesses 2.5% dip in heinous cases in 2023 in comparison to previous yr: CP

New Delhi: Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Friday said the national Capital has witnessed dip in the heinous crime cases in 2023 in comparison to its previous year.



Speaking on the occasion of Delhi Police’s 77th Raising Day at New Police Lines here, he said that effective efforts have been made to curb street crime during the last one year.

The figures reflect that in 2023, there is a fall of 2.5 per cent in heinous crime in comparison to that of 2022, he added.

He also highlighted the valour of more than 100 Delhi Police personnel, who have sustained injuries in the line of duty during last one year.

As per a Delhi Police press statement, the police commissioner thanked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for their guidance and support and recalled how the Delhi Police personnel had performed duties during the G20 Summit with highest professional standards.

Arora further said to adopt new criminal laws, Delhi Police has started training process in different categories and a target has been set to train 8,800 Investigating Officers and other concerned staff till March, the press statement said.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai took salute as the chief guest.

Rai congratulated the rank and file of the Delhi Police and commended the dedication and sacrifice displayed by them in ensuring safety and security of the national capital.

He said that Delhi Police, with its exemplary professionalism, has always risen to the occasion, safeguarding the lives and interests of every citizen.

The minister said that NFSU (National Forensic Science University) campuses have been set up in nine states in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and added each state will have an NFSU campus in the next two years.

Rai also presented medals to 51 police personnel for Gallantry, Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and Union Home Minister medal for excellence in investigation.

The trophies for the best police station — Sultanpuri, Okhla Industrial Area and Roop Nagar — were also given.