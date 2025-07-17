City to launch India’s first net-zero e-waste park

NEW DELHI: In a first for India, Delhi is set to launch a Rs 150 crore green e-waste eco park in Holambi Kalan to tackle mounting electronic waste and promote sustainable industrial practices. Spread over 11.4 acres, the pollution-free, net-zero facility will handle over 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually and is expected to generate an economic output exceeding Rs 350 crore.

Led by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the project is in its final phase of preparing a global RFQ-cum-RFP tender. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the park will adopt international best practices, drawing on models from Norway and Hong Kong. The facility will follow zero-landfill protocols and be surrounded by dense tree cover for ecological integration. The park aims to meet global standards such as ISO 9000, EN 50625, and CENELEC, along with CPCB and MoEFCC norms. It will include infrastructure for rare earth and precious metal recovery, air quality monitoring, digital tracking systems, and formalisation of the informal e-waste sector.

Sirsa said the project will cut pollution, create green jobs, and boost Viksit Delhi and India’s circular

economy goals.