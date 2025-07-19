City to launch Aadhaar-linked ‘Pink Pass’ for free bus travel

New Delhi: In a major overhaul of its free bus ride scheme for women, the Delhi government will soon introduce an Aadhaar-linked “Pink Pass” that limits the benefit to only women and transgender residents of the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement on Thursday, stating that the current system of issuing pink tickets will be gradually phased out.

“Very soon, we will replace the pink ticket with a Pink Pass,” said Gupta, adding that the scheme will now be strictly reserved for those who live in Delhi. “Women and transgender persons from other states who travel in Delhi buses will no longer be eligible under the revised rules.”

To obtain the Pink Pass, applicants must submit identity and residence verification documents including Aadhaar, PAN card, proof of Delhi residency, a passport-size photo, and complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) process. The pass will allow unlimited free travel on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses operated by the city government.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said that the administrative and technical infrastructure for the new system is currently being finalised. “Aadhaar will be the primary document for authenticating a commuter’s eligibility. We are working on the backend to ensure a smooth rollout,” he said.

The original scheme, which began in 2019 under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, had allowed all women, regardless of their state of residence, to travel for free on government buses. However, concerns have emerged in recent months regarding potential misuse. Officials cited issues such as inflated ticket counts, irregularities in passenger data, and subsidy miscalculations, which prompted a revamp of the model.

“The shift to a Pink Pass will enable us to track real-time usage more accurately and ensure that the subsidy reaches genuine beneficiaries,” Gupta said. She also emphasised that moving to a digital, Aadhaar-verified system will help plug revenue leakages and bring greater transparency.

While an official launch date is yet to be confirmed, the government has indicated that the transition will take place in stages over the coming months. Until then, the current pink ticket system will remain in operation. More details on how and where to apply for the Pink Pass are expected to be shared soon by the

transport department.