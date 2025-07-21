City to launch 145 new DEVI bus routes for last-mile connectivity

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen last-mile connectivity and boost ridership on its newly introduced Delhi Electric Vehicle Integration (DEVI) buses, the Delhi Transport Department is gearing up to introduce 145 new routes tailored specifically for these compact electric buses.

Currently, the 9-meter-long DEVI buses are running on longer routes originally designed for the larger 12-meter DTC and cluster buses. However, due to their size and purpose, the DEVI buses are better suited for navigating through narrower lanes and connecting commuters from Metro stations to nearby neighborhoods.

A senior official from the department said that ridership on these smaller buses has been lower than expected. “We’ve noticed these buses aren’t being used to their full potential when operating on longer routes. That’s why, in collaboration with IIT Delhi, we’ve created a fresh route plan focused on short-distance and underserved areas,” the official explained. The upcoming 145 routes are strategically planned to serve areas with limited transport options and enhance connectivity to Metro stations, which serve as the backbone of public transport in the city. A pilot initiative will kick off from Yamuna Vihar, and successful elements will be scaled city-wide.

In addition to new routes, specially designed DEVI bus stops are also in the pipeline. These stops will feature small digital displays showing live bus updates, including route numbers, locations, and arrival/departure times. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been roped in as a consultant for this project.

On the ticketing front, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is preparing to roll out a city-wide revamp. Plans are underway to go cashless by deploying Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) and enabling National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) for seamless travel across buses, Metro, and the upcoming Rapid Rail.

As part of a pilot, ETMs have been installed in buses from three major depots, Rajghat 2, Kalkaji, and Hasanpur, covering 700 buses. “In these, over 95 per cent of ticket sales are now digital,” an official confirmed, adding that the NCMC cards can be tapped directly on the machine to purchase tickets, making public transport more efficient and commuter-friendly.