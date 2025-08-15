City to host Parents’ Town Hall on new school fee Bill

New Delhi: The Delhi government will host a Parents’ Town Hall on August 15 to address queries and share details about the newly introduced Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. The event will take place at Casa Royal, A-1, Janakpuri.

The government said the legislation is aimed at curbing arbitrary fee hikes and ensuring greater accountability in private school fee structures. Highlighting the significance of the Bill, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said it is “the result of far-sightedness that will curb arbitrary fees and ensure transparency, accountability, and equality in the

school fee system.”

Officials stated that the Town Hall will give parents a platform to directly engage with the government, seek clarifications, and understand the provisions of the Bill in detail.

Education department representatives, legislators, and parent associations are expected to attend the session. The government has urged parents from across Delhi to participate, stressing that “every stakeholder’s voice matters in ensuring a fair and transparent education system

for our children.”