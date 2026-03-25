City to get another windy drizzle

New Delhi: In what experts are calling a rather unusual March, Delhi is set to experience another spell of strong winds, mild dust storms, and light rain on Thursday. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, two notches above normal.



The India Meteorological Department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Thursday, with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum likely to reach 34 degrees Celsius.

“Unusual rainfall activity has been observed this March. Typically, the month sees only isolated pre-monsoon showers, but this time there have been multiple spells of rain. This is due to a series of western disturbances, one of which has been active since March 15 and is approaching at a lower altitude than usual,” said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet.

He added that another western disturbance has induced a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of northwest Rajasthan and west Haryana.

“As a result, parts of Delhi are likely to experience high wind speeds, light rain and mild dust storms tomorrow. While this system may not significantly impact temperatures immediately, a more pronounced effect is expected towards the end of the month,” he said. Explaining the

outlook, Palawat said rainfall activity is likely towards the end of the month.