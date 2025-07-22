City to get 100+ new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs by August: Min

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Monday announced that over 30 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be inaugurated across the capital by the end of July, with 75 more to follow in August. A study is ongoing to identify over 950 suitable locations. Singh instructed officials to locate vacant spaces in community centres, shops, and government buildings for the expansion. So far, 429 sites under MCD have been identified, with 98 receiving no-objection certificates. The clinics aim to provide affordable care, especially in rural and under-served areas.