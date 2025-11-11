City to digitally profile over 1,000 govt schools; assess infra and safety

NEW DELHI: From drone surveys and 360-degree imaging, to on-site inspection and AI-based digital analysis, the Delhi government is set to launch an extensive exercise to assess, document and upgrade the infrastructure and safety of more than 1,000 government schools across the city.

According to an official document, the project aims to create detailed digital profiles of 1,086 government schools operating from 799 building premises across the city. Each profile will capture information about existing infrastructure, facilities and their physical condition.

The digital documentation will also integrate records related to the structural stability and safety of school buildings. The project will help the government identify gaps, prioritise repairs and plan long-term improvements in a data-driven manner, officials said.

As part of the initiative, the selected agency will use advanced tools such as drones, high-resolution imaging and 360-degree room documentation to survey each school. The collected data will be uploaded in real time through a web-based application designed to automatically generate analytical reports and highlight deficiencies against standards set by agencies like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the document stated.

“The idea is to ensure that information about every government school’s infrastructure is available in one place. This will help in better planning, timely maintenance, and improving safety standards,” an education department official said. The web-based application will include features such as GPS tagging, role-based access control, data validation and customised report generation, the document said.

The agency will assess and categorise school assets, conduct safety tests, and recommend repairs or upgrades to ensure safer learning

environments.