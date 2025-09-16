City to deploy 75 drones for PM’s birthday

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will deploy 75 special drones featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph at Tyagraj Stadium as part of his birthday celebration, an official said on Monday.

“The students of Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology in Delhi have developed 75 special drones, which will fly from Tyagraj Stadium on September 17,” he said.

According to the official, these drones will be handed over to the Delhi Police, with five drones allocated to each district. Female constables have been trained to operate the drones during the celebrations. Of the 75 drones, 15 are high-end models developed by the department of technical and training education, the official said.