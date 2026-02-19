City to boost biomedical waste capacity to 46 tonnes/day: Min

New Delhi: In a major push to strengthen biomedical waste management, the Delhi government is set to establish new Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs) to handle the Capital’s rising waste load. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with officials from the National Productivity Council (NPC), the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to review the proposed framework.



According to officials, Delhi currently generates nearly 40 tonnes of biomedical waste per day across its east, north, west, south and central regions. With future projections indicating further growth, the proposed facilities are being designed with an ultimate capacity of 46 tonnes per day, approximately 2,300 kg per hour, operating for 20 hours daily.

Earlier, two facilities catered to the entire city. The new plants, to be developed on a minimum 0.5-acre site each, are expected to ease the burden and ensure more dedicated, region-specific waste processing.

Sirsa said the government is committed to deploying advanced and compliant technology. “We are inviting new partners equipped with the highest standards of technology; the tender will be floated soon,” he stated.

The proposed plants, planned for regions including east/northeast/Shahdara and west/southwest/central Delhi, will process segregated biomedical waste through autoclaving, shredding and secure landfilling to minimise environmental and health risks.

Emphasising the public health dimension, Sirsa said, “Proper disposal of biomedical waste is crucial for the overall health of Delhi citizens; unmanaged waste poses severe threats that we are decisively countering.”

Reiterating the broader environmental vision of the government, he added, “This initiative aligns with our zero-tolerance on pollution, waste management is central to creating a cleaner, healthier Delhi,” while noting that daily monitoring dashboards would be set up to ensure transparency

and accountability.