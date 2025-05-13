City tells cooperatives to lead cleanliness drives, experts and residents raise feasibility concerns

New Delhi: As part of its ambitious 20-day citywide sanitation campaign under the “Swachh Delhi, Vikshit Delhi” banner, the Delhi government has directed all cooperative societies in the capital to organise cleanliness drives and submit photographic evidence of their participation. The campaign comes amid Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s larger mission titled ‘Badal Rahi Hai Dilli’, which promises a visible transformation of public spaces across the city.

The directive, issued by the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, is applicable to a wide range of bodies including cooperative housing societies, consumer cooperatives, urban cooperative banks, and multi-state federations.

Societies have been asked to conduct cleanliness activities within their premises and surrounding localities, along with public awareness programmes. All such activities must be documented and submitted to the Policy Branch of the Registrar’s office.

“This isn’t just about cleaning one’s own backyard. It’s about taking ownership of our surroundings and being active agents of change,” said an official from the Delhi government.

However, environment experts and civic activists have raised questions about whether a city-wide cleanliness overhaul within such a compressed timeline is feasible.

“The directive seems well-intentioned, but expecting hundreds of societies to not only organise campaigns but also coordinate documentation within 20 days is logistically ambitious,” said Neeraj Kulshrestha, an environment expert. “Many societies are already understaffed, and there are gaps in waste collection systems.”

“Cleaning a city the size and complexity of Delhi in less than a month is a massive logistical challenge. There are variations in infrastructure, manpower, and civic awareness across areas. Without adequate planning, this could just end up being a photo-op exercise,” he added.

In areas like Sangam Vihar and Tughlakabad, residents say narrow lanes remain strewn with garbage, and even basic issues like pothole repairs take months to address.

“The government should actually visit these inside colonies. We are not just talking about broken roads, we are talking about no waste collection, open drains, and complete neglect,” said Ramesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar.

While launching the campaign, CM Gupta had said, “We are acting on a war footing. Cleanliness drives will happen twice daily. Every district magistrate and senior official will be held accountable. We want people to see real change.”

However, some citizens believe true change must also start at the grassroots. “Even with the best intentions, 20 days is too short for a city like Delhi,” said Aarti, a Kalkaji resident.

“Cleanliness isn’t just the government’s job. It’s people who throw trash and litter everywhere. Until that behaviour changes, nothing will improve. The government should fine those who dump garbage.”

The campaign’s long-term success may depend equally on citizen responsibility and deeper infrastructural reforms.