City student wins gold at Nat’l Trap Shooting Championship

New Delhi: Ananya Yaduvanshi, daughter of ACP Rajendra Prasad Yadav, has won a gold medal in the team event representing Delhi State at the 68th National Trap Shooting Championship in the Women’s Junior category. The tournament was held at the Karni Singh Shooting Range from December 26 to 30, 2025.

Ananya, a 20-year-old final-year BA (Honours) Economics student at Hans Raj College, Delhi University, teamed up with Aadya Katyal and Bhavya Tripathy to secure the top spot. The prize distribution and medal ceremony were conducted on December 30 by officials of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

In the individual category, Ananya finished in fifth place. She began her shooting journey three years ago under the guidance of her private coach, Anwer Sultan, Olympian 2000 and Arjuna Award

recipient in 2002.