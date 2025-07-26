City sees sweltering Friday with warm winds, high humidity

New Delhi: It was a sticky, scorching Friday in the national capital as residents battled hot sun, warm winds, and soaring humidity levels.

With the mercury nearing 37 degrees Celsius and barely any rain during the day, the weather offered little relief.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s main weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the minimum settled at 28.0 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 58 and 72 per cent, making the afternoon hours particularly uncomfortable.

Among other stations, Lodi Road was the hottest at 37.0 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam at 36.8 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 36.1 degrees Celsius, and Ridge at 35.0 degrees Celsius.

No rainfall was recorded across the city between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, except for a slight 0.4 mm registered at Ayanagar.

However, by evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a brief alert predicting light rain in various parts of the city, including Rohini, Narela, Pitampura, Badli, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, and Punjabi Bagh, providing hope for relief.

The neighbouring areas in Haryana and Rajasthan, such as Ballabhgarh, Fatehabad and Bhadra, were also expected to see light showers.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms with rain for Saturday, with temperatures expected to hover between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category, with an overall AQI of 136, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB categorises an AQI between 0-50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor”, and 401-500 as “severe”.