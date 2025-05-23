City sees relief from heat as storm lowers temperatures

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7°C on Thursday, 5.5 degrees below the seasonal average, following Wednesday’s storm, high winds, rain and hail that swept through the capital. The minimum temperature dropped to 20.8°C, nearly six degrees below normal, the IMD reported.

Stations at Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 33.8°C, while Ridge and Aya Nagar saw 34.8°C and 34.2°C respectively.

The storm, with winds up to 79 km/h, left three people dead and 11 injured, and caused tree falls, waterlogging and traffic disruption across Delhi-NCR.

A cyclonic circulation over Haryana, with moisture from both seas, brought rain to Delhi. Humidity ranged between 69 and 51 per cent. More showers are expected Friday. AQI improved to 117.