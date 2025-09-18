City sees light rain

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius. Many parts of the city witnessed light rain during the day. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 81 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6 pm stood at 107. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.