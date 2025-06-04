City schools to appoint nodal teachers for NEP 2020 implementation

New Delhi: In a significant step towards strengthening the grassroots execution of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Delhi government has initiated the process of appointing nodal teachers in schools across the capital. This strategic move aims to empower educators to lead policy reforms directly within the classroom and school environment.

A recent circular issued by the Directorate of Education outlines that every government-run and local body school, including those under the New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi , and the Delhi Cantonment Board, must nominate a teacher who will serve as the NEP Nodal Teacher. These teachers will serve as key agents of change, facilitating curriculum reforms, training peers, and aligning teaching practices with the NEP’s transformative vision.

“The nominated teachers will function as the frontline leaders in implementing NEP-aligned initiatives,” said a senior official. “They will be crucial in translating policy objectives into meaningful changes at the classroom level, from promoting multilingualism and foundational literacy to encouraging vocational and experiential learning.” To ensure these educators are well-prepared for their new roles, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, will conduct a three-day training programme. This capacity-building initiative is designed to deepen their understanding of the NEP’s core principles, including competency-based education and inclusive learning strategies. The training will also emphasise documentation practices and leadership in educational innovation. Schools have been instructed to complete the nomination process through an online form by June 15. Final selections will be based on eligibility criteria and recommendations, subject to approval by the competent authority. Once appointed, these NEP Nodal Teachers will act as policy ambassadors, helping schools transition toward more flexible, inclusive, and future-oriented learning environments.