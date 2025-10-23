City schools asked to expand CSR and NGO partnerships

New Delhi: In a fresh push to strengthen community participation in education, the Delhi government has asked its schools to expand partnerships with NGOs and corporate social responsibility (CSR) bodies through the Vidyanjali portal, a platform launched by the Union Ministry of Education to connect schools with volunteers, non-profits, and private sector contributors.

A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said the initiative is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places strong emphasis on collaborative participation and volunteer-driven reforms in the education system. The move aims to bring additional resources, expertise, and infrastructural support to government and government-aided schools across the national capital.

Under the directive, school principals and heads have been encouraged to explore partnerships on the Vidyanjali platform while ensuring that the personal and academic data of students remains strictly confidential. The DoE referred to detailed guidelines from the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), which recently introduced an “Adopt-a-School” module to facilitate long-term engagement between schools and CSR contributors. The module, formalised through a concept note issued on January 20, 2025, after discussions chaired by the Economic Adviser to the Ministry, outlines a structured process for CSR collaborations. School heads can approve small CSR initiatives via the Vidyanjali portal, while major projects need clearance. The move aims to boost public-private collaboration, improving Delhi schools’ infrastructure and resources.