City rolls out heat relief measures at major ISBTs ahead of peak summer

NEW DELHI: In anticipation of rising summer temperatures, the Delhi government is rolling out a series of heat-mitigation steps at the capital’s major inter-state bus terminals. The measures, part of the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025, aim to offer relief to thousands of daily commuters vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

Key interventions include the distribution of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets, awareness drives, and infrastructural enhancements at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar, and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs, three of the city’s busiest passenger transit points.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has initiated procurement of around 5,000 ORS sachets to be made available to passengers, bus conductors, and other terminal staff. “We want to ensure that basic hydration support is readily available, especially during peak heat hours when passengers are most at risk,” said a senior DTIDC official.

The department has also floated a tender to print informational pamphlets warning against heatstroke and dehydration.

These leaflets will be handed out to commuters, while posters will be displayed prominently at the ISBTs, offering preventive tips and symptoms to watch for.

“Our focus is on proactive measures this year,” the official said.

“Alongside ORS and awareness materials, plans are underway to increase access to shaded waiting areas and drinking water points at these terminals. The idea is to be prepared before the worst of the heatwave sets in.”

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, during a review meeting last month, had underlined the need for deploying Jal Doot trained personnel who will serve purified drinking water at bus shelters citywide.

The initiative aims to address hydration needs, particularly at locations with heavy passenger traffic.

Kashmere Gate ISBT alone sees movement of over 1,600 buses daily, including DTC, Cluster, and inter-state services. Anand Vihar handles around 870 buses, while Sarai Kale Khan serves about 240.

With Delhi’s summers becoming increasingly harsh due to climate change, these interventions are expected to offer some comfort to the city’s public transport users. However, experts caution that implementation speed will be key as temperatures start to soar.