City restarts online POCSO training for school teachers

New delhi: In a bid to strengthen child protection mechanisms across schools in the capital, the Delhi government has reintroduced an online training course on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for educators. The training initiative, rolled out by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), began on June 11 and will remain available till June 30 on the DIKSHA-LEAD platform.

The programme, aimed at enhancing awareness and understanding of the POCSO Act among school staff, is open to teachers from various education bodies, including the Directorate of Education (DoE), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and private schools.

According to officials, the course equips educators with essential knowledge of the legal framework surrounding child safety, including mandatory reporting guidelines and the responsibilities of teachers in safeguarding students.

The SCERT, tasked with improving educational quality through research and resource development. has long been involved in training and curriculum support. Between 1988 and 2005, it published over 200 titles catering to both students and teachers.

The current POCSO module is designed to be flexible, allowing educators to complete it at their own pace without affecting classroom duties.

The DIKSHA app is being used to host teacher training on child protection. Teachers must update the app before enrolling. Certificates will be issued to those scoring 60 per cent or above.

The education department urged all teachers to participate, stressing the training’s importance.