City reports 2 fire incidents in Gandhi Nagar, Mayapuri

A major fire broke out at a plywood factory Wednesday morning in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, officials said.

According to fire officials, information about the blaze was received at 4.07 am, following which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control and cooling operation is underway, they said.

“We received a call at 4.07 am about a fire in a plywood godown, following which we sent 3-4 fire tenders. At 5.29 am, it was declared as Make-6 category fire, and currently, 21 fire tenders are working to control the blaze. Fortunately, no injury has been reported so far,” Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Officer, Central Division, had earlier said.

A local said early action by authorities could have prevented fire from spreading.

“The fire had broke out in Jagmohan Plywood. The fire tenders took more than one hour to arrive. We used our own fire extinguishers to try to control the blaze. The fire was restricted to one section of the premises, but later spread. It could have been controlled if fire tenders had rushed a little,” alleged one Karandeep Singh.

According to police, around at 3.55 am, a patrol team from Gandhi Nagar Police Station saw some smoke coming out from Jagmohan Plywood store, situated adjacent to police station.

They tried to douse the fire with water and also made a PCR call.

However, due to dry wood, fire spread quickly.

A police officer said the plywood was taking time to cool off and the shop was completely gutted. Loss of property is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Morning visuals of the fire showed people salvaging material from the shop.

In another incident, two policemen and seven civilians were injured putting out a fire that broke out at a factory in west Delhi’s Mayapuri area early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a call was received at 2.05 am that there was a fire at a two-story sofa factory at the market known for dealing in scrap.

The fire was doused by five tenders that were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire had sparked in the packing box of sofa springs. A drum of glue kept on the ground floor also burst in the blaze, a fire official said.

Seven men received minor burn injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.