City records warmest day of season at 29.7°C

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded its warmest day of the season on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature reaching 29.7°C, 6.3 degrees above normal, the IMD reported.

This surpassed Monday’s 28°C and Sunday’s 27.4°C. The minimum temperature was 9.8°C, slightly below normal. Humidity ranged from 42 to 97 per cent.

The IMD forecast strong surface winds and shallow fog for Wednesday, with temperatures between 11°C and 27°C. Meteorologists predict Delhi may reach 30°C by late February.

The highest February temperature on record was 34.1°C in 2006.

Meanwhile, air quality deteriorated, with the AQI rising to 293 (‘poor’) from 152 on Saturday. The CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 (‘good’), 51-100 (‘satisfactory’), 101-200 (‘moderate’), 201-300 (‘poor’), 301-400 (‘very poor’), and above 400 (‘severe’).

The decline follows a period of ‘moderate’ air quality. Officials advise caution, particularly for vulnerable groups.