City records season’s hottest day

NEW DELHI: Tuesday was Delhi’s hottest day of the season, with a maximum temperature of 37.1°C, 1.1°C above normal. Ridge recorded 38.7°C, 4.9°C above normal. Humidity ranged from 22 to 59 per cent, with a minimum temperature of 16°C. The Met office forecasts clear skies on Wednesday, with temperatures rising to 39°C (max) and 18°C (min).

Delhi’s air quality remained ‘poor’, with an AQI of 234 at 4 pm. However, an improvement to the ‘moderate’ category is expected from Wednesday, lasting two days, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.