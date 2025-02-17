City records maximum temp of 28.4 degrees C

NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature was 9.9 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average. Meanwhile, humidity levels oscillated between 45 per cent and 100 per cent.

The air quality at 6 pm was recorded in the “poor” category, with an AQI reading of 294, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 201 to 300 is poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

Shallow fog is forecast for Monday, with temperatures between 29 and 11 degrees Celsius.