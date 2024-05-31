City records maximum temp at 45.60C

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded a maximum temperature on Thursday at 45.6 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches above normal, according to the weather department.



Delhi has been in a heatwave condition for the last four days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Delhi’s primary weather station, the Safdarjung

Observatory, recorded its second-highest maximum temperature of this summer season so far on Thursday.

This came a day after recording a 79-year high of 46.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, according to the IMD data.

On June 17, 1945, a temperature of 46.7 degrees Celsius was recorded. On Wednesday, Delhi’s Mungeshpur recorded a maximum temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature recorded in the country. Following this, IMD officials released a press statement mentioning that they are examining the sensors and data of the area’s weather station for any potential errors. However, the IMD has not issued any report on the inspection of the water sensors in Mungeshpur till now.

Delhi was on Orange alert on Thursday. The IMD has predicted light rains and drizzling in Delhi on Friday due to the new weather disturbance expected to hit North India.

Delhi’s Mungeshpur and Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 49 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while other outskirts areas like Narela recorded 49.2 degrees Celsius and Pitampura recorded 48.4 degrees Celsius.

The city has been witnessing a steady rise in temperatures in the final days of May.

Delhi’s relative humidity oscillated between 59 per cent and 13 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

For Friday, the IMD predicted partly cloudy skies with heatwave conditions in a few places along with the

possibility of thunderstorms and dust storms accompanied by very light rain and drizzling with gusty winds at speeds of 25 to 35 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 44 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.