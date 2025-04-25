City records max temp of 41.2 deg C

NEW DELHI: The national Capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels stood at 14 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a heatwave in Delhi on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the city’s Air Quality Index stood at 227 at 7 pm, falling in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).