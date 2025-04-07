City records max temp of 38.2 degree C

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is 3.1 notches above the seasonal average, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature of national Capital was 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was 1.5 notch below the seasonal average.

Meanwhile, the relative humidity oscillated between 43 per cent and 27 per cent.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear sky with heat wave for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.