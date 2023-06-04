City records max temp of 36 deg C

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city’s minimum temperature settled at 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the weather department said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 67 per cent and 38 per cent.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 124 at 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies in Delhi on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.