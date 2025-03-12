City records hottest day of year so far at 34.8 deg C

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 34.8°C, 6.4°C above normal, according to the IMD. The previous high was 32.8°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature was 15.7°C, with humidity ranging from

87 to 35 per cent.

The IMD forecasts strong surface winds on Wednesday, with temperatures expected between 17°C and 34°C.

Capital’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 262

(‘poor’), as per the CPCB. An AQI of 201-300 is classified as ‘poor’, while levels above 400 indicate ‘severe’

pollution.