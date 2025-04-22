City records hottest April morning in six years at 26.2 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday recorded its highest minimum temperature for April in six years, with the mercury settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above the

seasonal average.

The last time the minimum temperature touched this mark was in 2022, but it remains the highest since 2019, when the city recorded an all-time April low of 28 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Monday reached 41.3 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Other monitoring stations also reported high temperatures -- Aya Nagar recorded a maximum of 40.9 degrees Celsius, Ridge 41.9 degrees Celsius, Palam 41.1 degrees Celsius, and Lodhi Road 40.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Met officials.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 59 per cent and 15 per cent through the day, adding to the discomfort.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies for Tuesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 40 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, a study by private climate-tech startup Respirer Living Sciences says that Delhi’s air pollution problem is no longer confined to the winter months.

A new analysis shows that the capital’s air quality remains consistently hazardous throughout the year, with particulate matter (PM10) levels breaching safe limits even during the summer season -- a period typically seen as a time of respite from smog and haze.

Delhi’s PM10 levels stayed over three times the safe limit from 2021–24, with hotspots like Anand Vihar and Dwarka Sector-8 showing no improvement, according to

a Respirer study.