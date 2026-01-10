City records highest-ever winter peak power demand at 6,087 MW

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its highest-ever peak power demand during the winter months on Friday, with electricity consumption touching 6,087 MW at 10.39 am, according to data from the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC). The demand surpassed last winter’s peak of 5,655 MW, reflecting a steady rise in electricity usage even during the colder season.

BSES discoms successfully met the increased demand across their respective areas, with BRPL catering to a peak load of 2,508 MW and BYPL meeting 1,209 MW. Within the BSES areas, winter demand has shown a consistent upward trend over the years and is projected to rise further to around 2,570 MW in BRPL and 1,350 MW in BYPL this season.

To ensure uninterrupted supply, BSES has put in place extensive arrangements, including long-term power tie-ups, renewable energy sourcing, power banking, battery storage solutions and advanced forecasting systems. More than 50% of the projected winter demand of around 3,900 MW in BRPL and BYPL areas will be met through renewable and clean energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro and waste-to-energy, amounting to over 2,300 MW of green power.

The discoms are also banking surplus winter power with several states, including Goa, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur, which will be drawn back during the high-demand summer months. In addition, Battery Energy Storage Systems are being used to store excess power for discharge during peak hours.

Accurate demand forecasting is being carried out using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning models that factor in weather parameters and consumption patterns, enabling efficient grid management.

A BSES spokesperson said, “BSES stands fully prepared to meet Delhi’s rising winter power demand through smart planning, large-scale renewable integration, advanced storage solutions and AI-driven forecasting, ensuring clean, reliable and uninterrupted electricity for over 53 lakh consumers across the city.”