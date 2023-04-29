‘City recorded at least 40 Covid-linked deaths during April 19-27’

New Delhi: At least 40 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in Delhi from April 19 to 27, with experts saying the infection is turning serious mostly in elderly patients and those with comorbidities.

Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and 865 fresh cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 16.9 per cent.

With the new cases and fatalities, the national capital’s Covid caseload has climbed to 20,37,061, while the death toll stands at 26,620, according to data shared by the city government’s health department. Of the seven fatalities reported on Thursday, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in three cases, the department said in a bulletin. On Wednesday, Delhi registered 1,040 cases with a positivity rate of 21.16 per cent and seven fatalities, with Covid being the primary cause of death in three cases. During the April 19-27 period, the city health department did not issue a bulletin on April 21.

In this period, the city registered six Covid-related fatalities each on April 19, 22 and 25.

On April 19, Delhi recorded 1,757 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 per cent, according to official data. On April 20, the city saw 1,603 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent and three Covid-related deaths. The daily case tally stood at 1,515 on April 22, dropping to 948 on April 23 when the city saw a positivity rate of 25.69 per cent and two fatalities. On Monday, the national Capital logged 689 cases with a positivity rate of 29.42 per cent and three

Covid-related death. The total number of fatalities reported in the April 19-27 period, barring April 21, was 40.