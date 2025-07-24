City recorded 2,450 murder cases in last 5 years: GOVT

new delhi: The national capital recorded 2,450 murder cases in five years between 2020 and 2024, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The data was shared by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in response to a written

question. According to the data, 504 murder cases were lodged in 2024, 506 in 2023, and 509 in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, the years COVID wreacked havoc, the city recorded 472

and 459 murder cases.Rai was responding to House Ramji Lal Suman, who had sought to know whether it was a fact that an increase has been registered in cases of murder in Delhi, and if so, the details thereof for the last five years.