City power distribution infra suffers ‘extensive’ damage

New Delhi: Wednesday’s severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage to Delhi’s power distribution infrastructure, with overhead lines, poles, and transformers hit across the city, discom officials said.

BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL reported widespread damage in south, west, east, and central Delhi. Around 60 electric poles and 10 transformers or substation components were damaged by fallen trees and debris.

The storm uprooted trees that fell on electric lines and obstructed roads, delaying emergency repairs. BSES activated emergency protocols and deployed response teams with safety equipment.

In East of Kailash, temporary supply was swiftly restored in coordination with the RWA.

High and low tension circuits were repaired in Karawal Nagar, Maujpur, and Kardampuri. Preventive shutdowns were carried out in several areas to avoid electrocution risks, with power restored after safety clearance.

Tata Power-DDL reported outages in north Delhi areas, including Bawana, Narela, and Model Town, due to grid failures and tree falls.