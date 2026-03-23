City max at 29.5 degree C, 2 degree C below normal

New Delhi: The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



The minimum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notches below the seasonal average, it stated.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky on Monday with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 51 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 153, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.