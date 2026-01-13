City hosts Northern Zone Nat’l School Band Competition;Gupta inaugurates

New Delhi: The National School Band Competition (Northern Zone) 2025–26 was inaugurated on Monday at Chhatrasal Stadium, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attending the opening ceremony as chief guest and emphasising the importance of discipline, dedication and unity among students. She observed the performances of various school bands and said such events play a vital role in nurturing leadership qualities and a sense of national responsibility at a young age.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said, “The discipline and dedication of students will lead the nation on the path of progress.” She described the competition as more than a display of musical talent, noting that it reflects teamwork, self-control and the spirit of “Nation First”. Referring to the National Education Policy, Gupta said the Delhi government is focusing on the holistic development of students by giving equal importance to academics, sports, arts and cultural activities.

The Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride for Delhi to host the Northern Zone of the National School Band Competition for the first time. Highlighting the national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, she underlined the crucial role of youth in achieving long-term development goals. When students from different states, languages and cultural backgrounds come together to perform in rhythm and harmony, she said, they send a strong message of unity in diversity. “This competition truly brings the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat’ to life,” she added.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, who also interacted with the participants, said a band is not merely about music. “A band is a strong symbol of discipline and self-control,” he said, adding that band performances instil values of teamwork, coordination and responsibility.

The two-day competition, organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, is being conducted by the Delhi government and has brought together around 1,000 students from 10 northern states and Union Territories. The National School Band Competition (Northern Zone) 2025–26 was inaugurated on Monday at Chhatrasal Stadium, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attending the opening ceremony as chief guest and emphasising the importance of discipline, dedication and unity among students. She observed the performances of various school bands and said such events play a vital role in nurturing leadership qualities and a sense of national responsibility at a young age.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said, “The discipline and dedication of students will lead the nation on the path of progress.” She described the competition as more than a display of musical talent, noting that it reflects teamwork, self-control and the spirit of “Nation First”. Referring to the National Education Policy, Gupta said the Delhi government is focusing on the holistic development of students by giving equal importance to academics, sports, arts and cultural activities.

The Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride for Delhi to host the Northern Zone of the National School Band Competition for the first time. Highlighting the national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, she underlined the crucial role of youth in achieving long-term development goals. When students from different states, languages and cultural backgrounds come together to perform in rhythm and harmony, she said, they send a strong message of unity in diversity.